CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in Citrus County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on North Citrus Springs Boulevard in Dunnellon.

Troopers said the pickup truck driver was traveling southbound when he struck a 53-year-old man who was walking or standing on the roadway.

The man died at the scene.

No other details were available.