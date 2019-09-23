Man drowns after proposing to his girlfriend underwater

(CNN) – A Louisiana man’s elaborate wedding proposal in Tanzania proved fatal.

Steven Weber reportedly drowned after proposing to his girlfriend underwater while the couple was on vacation

CNN affiliate WBRZ reports Weber and Kenisha Antoine were staying of the east coast of Africa in Pemba Island in a wooden cabin with a becroom submerged in the ocean .

Weber proposed Thursday by swimming underwater and holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows, before presenting a ring.

The note, which Weber had placed inside a transparent plastic bag, read “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you,” and asked her to marry him.

He never resurfaced.

Antoine recounted the tragedy on Facebook.

She wrote: “You never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!”

Weber’s sister and the resort confirmed the death, and the state department has confirmed the death of a U.S. tourist.

The resort says local authorities are investigating.

The body hot been returned to the United States.

