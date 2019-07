TAVARES, Fla. (WESH) – A man is dead after a paragliding incident in Lake County, deputies confirmed.

Authorities responded to Lake Beauclair in Tavares around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a paraglider was crashing.

A witness told authorities the paraglider seemed to be spinning out of control before landing in the lake.

Officials said the body of the victim, who has not been identified, was recovered.

LATEST STORIES: