Man dead, woman injured after attack at Riverview apartment complex

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies responded to an apartment complex in Riverview Friday night and found a man dead and a woman critically injured.

Deputies were dispatched to the Windermere Apartments on Windermere Lake Driver after reports of gunfire around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said it looks like the attack was not a random act, and that the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss