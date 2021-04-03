Man dead, woman injured after attack at Riverview apartment complex

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies responded to an apartment complex in Riverview Friday night and found a man dead and a woman critically injured.

Deputies were dispatched to the Windermere Apartments on Windermere Lake Driver after reports of gunfire around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said it looks like the attack was not a random act, and that the victims were targeted.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.