Man dead after shooting at South Carolina Walmart

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting at a Walmart in South Carolina.

A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says deputies responded to the Walmart Friday afternoon in response to the reported shooting.

When deputies got to the scene, they say they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they were able to get a description of the suspect and took him into custody near the scene.

The sheriff’s office is calling it an isolated shooting that stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and victim, who were familiar with each other.