Man charged with murder, accused of attacking man outside Treasure Island McDonald’s

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man has been charged with murder after police say he attacked and stomped on another man’s head outside a McDonald’s.

Police say the victim died on Aug. 6, nearly a month after the alleged attack happened. Officers were called to the reported battery at the McDonald’s on Gulf Boulevard near 108th Avenue in Treasure Island just before 10:30 a.m. on July 12.

According to an arrest report, 53-year-old Tracy Briley got into an argument with another man on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. Witnesses told Treasure Island police Briley punched the other man in the face. The victim fell over after a second punch and ended up hitting his head on the concrete, the arrest report says.

Police say witnesses saw Briley walk away from the other man momentarily, but then saw him return and “stomp” on the motionless victim’s head three times.

The victim, identified by police as 40-year-old Christopher Lawrence, suffered a traumatic brain injury and has been in a coma since July 12, the arrest report says. Treasure Island police say he died Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

Briley was arrested immediately after the incident on July 12 and has been held in the Pinellas County Jail since his arrest. He was initially charged with aggravated battery, but police have now elevated his charge to murder in the second degree.

Police say the attack was not random and that the two men were acquaintances.

Online records show Briley has a lengthy arrest history and had just been released from jail on July 8 after serving time for a trespassing charge.