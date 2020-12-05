Florida man charged with attempted murder after chasing, shooting suspected burglar: police

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a man who reported being the victim of a burglary attempt chased another man down a South Florida street and shot and wounded him with an assault-style rifle.

Court documents Friday showed 28-year-old Corthoris Jenkins was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

The Miami Herald reported Jenkins told investigators he was playing video games when a man burst into his Miami-area apartment Tuesday. A police detective said Jenkins grabbed the gun and ran after the man, who fell to his knees before being shot.

Authorities said the man who was shot remained hospitalized Friday.

A lawyer for Jenkins wasn’t listed in court records.

