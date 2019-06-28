Man charged with aggravated battery after stabbing incident in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are currently investigating a stabbing incident between two men, which left one of them hospitalized.

According to police, they responded to a call at 7:10 p.m. at 8021 25th Ave., North.

Police say two men, who knew each other, had an argument and got into a fight. During the fight, one man stabbed the other.

According to police, they have arrested 55-year-old Michael Ledoux. He is being charged with aggravated battery.

Police say the victim is a 54-year-old man. He was hospitalized with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

