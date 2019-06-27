Man charged for trespassing on night one of Democratic National Debate

Courtesy: NBC 6

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A California man is facing charges of trespassing property, after warning, after trying making his way inside the Democratic National Debate building in Miami.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 30-year-old Austin Ogg, from Lockeford, California, tried getting into the building without approved credentials.

Less than an hour later at 6:23 p.m., Ogg tried walking into the building again and was let inside after telling a security guard he had to use the bathroom.

He stayed in the bathroom for about an hour before making his way to the auditorium where political candidates were on stage. Ogg walked up on stage, trying to talk to the candidates.

He was quickly removed and detained by security and was placed into custody.

He later told police he was aware what he was doing was not right.

Ogg was arrested and is being charged with trespassing after warning.