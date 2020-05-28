Man caught on camera trying to break into Sarasota home, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are looking for a man who was caught on camera allegedly trying to open several doors at a Sarasota home.
According to deputies, the home is in the area of 17th Street and Honore Avenue.
Images taken on a security camera show the man in question. He was wearing a baseball cat and a shirt that says “freedom” on the back.
Police are asking anyone with information on the man’s identity to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4924.
