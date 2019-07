PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo man was caught going nearly 60 miles per hour over the speed limit on the Courtney Campbell Causeway this week.

24-year-old Daniel Bernard-Nieves was arrested after Clearwater police said Bernard-Nieves was weaving in and out of traffic reaching speeds of 116 MPH in a 60 MPH zone.

Bernard-Nieves also had a 2-year-old and 3-year-old in the back seat of the car.

He faces a reckless driving charge.