Man calls Pasco 911 to report roommate for stealing $20 of weed

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A man reportedly called Pasco 911 dispatch multiple times Saturday night to report his roommate for stealing $20 of his weed.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office did a Tweet-a-long Saturday night which featured a video of Deputy Zalva explaining the strange situation.

“The guy’s calling in saying his roommate stole his weed– $20 worth,” Zalva explained. “And he’s upset, so he keeps calling 911.”

Someone called dispatch because his weed was stolen. Deputy Zalva is making contact. #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/eDTZv8YhiD — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) October 13, 2019

Zalva gave an update a few tweets later, saying he contacted the man who kept calling 911.

“I called him to let him know not to call the sheriff’s office to report his drugs,” Zalva said with a smile. “He started to freak out a little on the phone, and hung up on me shortly after.”

Update on our welfare check and the previous call of someone’s drugs being stolen! #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/2ijaXZgGxf — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) October 13, 2019

LATEST STORIES: