ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young was hospitalized over the weekend after a shark bit his leg in the waters off Anna Maria Island, authorities said.

West Manatee Fire Rescue officials say it happened near Bean Point, on the northernmost end of Anna Maria.

“We are unsure as to the circumstances surrounding that. I am not sure if he was fishing, or if he was spearfishing, scuba diving.. We just know that he was obviously in the water at the time at that location and he was bitten in the lower leg . A tourniquet was applied by members of his party during the transport from that north end to the Kingfish Boat Ramp,” said Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski.

The man was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. However, his condition Monday was unclear. Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the man was alert and talking when he connected with first responders. Locals are wishing him a full recovery.

“I just hope he ends up being okay,” said Sandy Myers.

Myers visits the island five times a week and says she often sees sharks near the piers.

“I don’t go in the water, but that’s only because it’s me; My husband is in the water every day. The water is going to have sharks. They live here; we invade them, they don’t invade us,” Myers added.

Beachgoers at Bean Point tell us they often find people shark fishing once the sun goes down.

“I think that people are perfectly safe in a swimming in the water. If they just kind of keep their eyes on fins, they will be safe, and the shallower, the better,” said longtime resident Sharon Dicks. “Just kind of be cautious with again a dark cloud in the water. Sometimes it is a manatee, and they are very friendly and nice, but if there is a shark coming, then just get out of the water,” she continued.

Others tell us the enjoy the north end because there are fewer crowds, but Catherine Garner says locals call the area “shark alley.”

“I don’t swim deep. I feel like that’s kind of asking for it. This is their playground,” said Garner.

Local officials don’t recall many shark bites in recent years, but still urge the public to remain vigilant.

“To my knowledge in the last 15 years that I have been here, this is a very rare occurrence. It’s maybe the third that I am aware of, so it is rare,” said Kwiatkowski. “Again, we want to be cognizant of our surroundings and do the best we can to be safe.”