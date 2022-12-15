SANIBEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was hospitalized after he was bitten by an alligator Thursday morning.

According to the Sanibel Police Department, a 25-year-old man was attacked around 11:06 a.m. near a pond located at 2477 Periwinkle Way in Sanibel.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined that the man had been using the pond to wash his hands when the alligator bit him.

Authorities stated that the man was able to free himself from the gator and call 911. While waiting for first responders to arrive, individuals on the scene applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm.

After sustaining a serious injury to his right forearm, Lee County EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment. The current condition of the man is unknown at this time.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife, along with a Florida State trapper were on the scene to capture the alligator.

According to NBC2, the alligator was removed from the property. It measured in at 9 feet 2 inches long.