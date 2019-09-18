Man batters woman during argument over dog sleeping in bed

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Monday morning after he battered a woman during an argument over the dog sleeping in the bed, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Spring Hill resident Mark Corso, 55, around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Corso got in an argument with a woman involving the dog sleeping in the bed. During the argument, deputies said Corso stormed out of the bedroom and paced around the house multiple times. When he returned to the room, he allegedly hit the woman with a pillow then slammed her head into the wall.

Detectives said Corso also hit his head on the victim’s knee a few times.

The woman walked out of the house and called 911.

Responding deputies said they observed marks on the woman’s left shoulder, left side of her nose and lip.

Corso was arrested for domestic battery and transported to land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

LATEST STORIES: