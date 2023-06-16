ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities were called to a bank in St. Petersburg Friday afternoon where a man is reportedly barricaded inside.

St. Petersburg police say a man barricaded himself inside the Wells Fargo bank located at 2350 34th Street North.

News Channel 8 has learned the employees and customers inside the bank were let go and are safe.

The southbound lanes of 34th Street North are closed between 22nd Ave North and 26th Ave North.

