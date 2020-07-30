Man arrested in deadly shooting at Lutz house party

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting at a house party in Lutz.

Brandon Jerelle Howard, 29, was arrested on felony charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a party in the 14000 block of North Street.

They later learned a man showed up to Advent Health with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital and pronounced deceased.

Deputies later identified Howard as the suspect. He was arrested around 3 a.m. Thursday and is being held at the Orient Road Jail without bond.

Detectives have yet to establish a motive in the shooting.

