Close up of the horse and mounted police woman behind it.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after Saint Petersburg police officers said they witnessed him slap one of their police horses on the behind.

The officer who witnessed the slap stated that he was performing lawful duties in the area of Central Ave. and 3rd St. N around 1:48 a.m. when the incident occurred.

While riding his police horse, the officer said that he saw Alisha Lalani, 27, of Odessa, walk behind his partner, who was also riding a police horse, open his hand and slap the horse’s rear end.

“[Lalani] walked behind my partner, who was also riding a police horse when I observed him slap the rear end of my partners police horse with an open hand,” the officer stated.

Police said that Lalani immediately looked at the officers and stated that he “didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to hit the horses.”

Officers noted that both police horses were wearing flashing red and blue lights and were easily identifiable as police horses.

According to officials, Lalani was charged with battery on a police horse.