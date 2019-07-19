Man accused of raping 4-year-old girl in McDonald’s restroom

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (WFLA/KFOR/CNN) – A man is accused of raping a 4-year-old girl inside of an Oklahoma McDonald’s bathroom while the child was on a field trip with her day care class, KFOR reported.

The alleged incident took place Tuesday at a McDonald’s in Midwest City.

Day care employees told police the girl had gone to the bathroom alone and had “been gone for a while.”

The employees said the bathroom door was locked when they went to check on her. When they knocked, a man came out with his arms raised and said he was just washing his hands.

When the girl was asked if anything had happened, she said “yes,” and pointed to her genital area, police said. The employees called 911.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Joshua Kabatra, told police he felt sick and had knocked on the door before he entered the bathroom. He said he threw up in the sink while the child was on the toilet. Then he washed his hands and left, an affidavit stated.

After speaking with the girl, police arrested Kabatra on two rape complaints and one complaint of lewd acts with a child, KWTV-DT reported.

He is being held at the Oklahoma County jail.

