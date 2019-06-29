Man arrested for DUI manslaughter after deadly crash kills 17-year-old in Pinellas County

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after a deadly crash killed a 17-year-old Friday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on the Indian Rocks Causeway Bridge just after 10:30 p.m.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Neil Singhal,69, was driving westbound on the Indian Rocks Causeway Bridge when witnesses say Signhal veered into the bicycle lane and struck Sophie Delott, 17, throwing her from the bicycle.

Delott sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Singhal was not injured in the crash. Troopers arrested him for DUI manslaughter.

If you would like to donate to Sophie’s GoFundMe page click here.