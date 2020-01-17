Man arrested after young girl tells deputies he tried to lure her into car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Along Old Hillsborough Avenue in the Mango area, residents are relieved a convicted felon is not roaming around anymore.

“They sick,” said resident Charles Johnson, who moved to the area a week ago. “There’s nothing we can do about it. Just pray.”

Johnson was disturbed to learn that Preston Pamphile is accused of trying to lure young girls into his car.

“I think he’s sick. I think they should arrest him and throw away the key,” Johnson said.

Pamphile was arrested Thursday for reckless driving, violation of probation – simple battery on two counts and violation of probation – false imprisonment.

On Jan. 15, deputies told 8 On Your Side that he tried to get a young girl into his car while saying inappropriate things to her.

She took down his license plate number and called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, deputies tracked him while in an undercover car. They witnessed Pamphile try to lure three other girls and a woman into his Ford Titanium.

“He did not skip a beat in waiting to try to find his next victim,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Granit said Friday.

Investigators praised the young girl for tipping off deputies to the man’s bizarre behavior.

“The sheriff says it all the time, ‘If you see something, say something.’ And this young woman did exactly that,” Granit said.

Investigators think there could be other victims and urge anyone who may have seen the suspect or his car to call them.

Pamphile has a history of arrests including aggravated assault and battery, Granit said.

