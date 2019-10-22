Man arrested after autistic girl wandered outside and into street under his watch, police say

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s office arrested a 47-year-old man they said failed to keep an eye on a 4-year-old autistic girl who wandered outside and into traffic Monday morning.

Peter Wilson was arrested Monday and charged with child neglect.

Deputies said the 4-year-old autistic girl Wilson was watching was able to leave the house unattended while under his watch. Deputies said the girl wandered into the busy street and was almost hit by traffic.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness told deputies Wilson was aware the home’s door alarm had been disabled for three days, which would’ve alerted him if the child were to leave the house.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office determined Wilson did not take enough precautionary measures to prevent the child from leaving the home.

