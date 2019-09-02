Shooting at Brooksville park injures man and woman

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least two people were wounded in a shooting at a Brooksville park early Monday morning, officials said.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said several people called 911 to say that multiple people had been shot at a parking lot in Kennedy Park.
Deputies arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local trauma center.
A woman was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle and was later admitted to a trauma center for advanced care, officials said.
Authorities describe the suspect as a stocky black male who is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.
Those with information on the shooting should call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).
