Shooting at Brooksville park injures man and woman

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – At least two people were wounded in a shooting at a Brooksville park early Monday morning, officials said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said several people called 911 to say that multiple people had been shot at a parking lot in Kennedy Park.

Deputies arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local trauma center.

A woman was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle and was later admitted to a trauma center for advanced care, officials said.

Authorities describe the suspect as a stocky black male who is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Those with information on the shooting should call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).

