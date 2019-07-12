Man accused of threatening to blow up Clearwater hotel due in court

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man accused of threatening to blow up a Clearwater hotel and shoot at police is due in court Friday.

Jarrod Harlow, 24, is accused of calling 911 eight times back in March.

Harlow is still locked up facing felony charges and is accused of threatening to blow up the Hilton Hotel on Mandalay Ave.

Police said he claimed to have more than a dozen pipe bombs planted around the hotel.

Harlow also threatened to shoot Clearwater police with a high-powered rifle, according to investigators.

The incident put a full stop to spring break for dozens of people on the crowded beach.

Officers ordered a partial evacuation of the hotel during their investigation.

8 On Your Side has been checking court documents for anything that might indicate Harlow’s mental state. As of now, we haven’t found any requests from attorneys for a psychiatrist to evaluate his ability to help with his own defense.

