Man accused of stealing front end loader, using it to flip woman’s car

MURRAY CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio man is accused of stealing a piece of construction equipment and using it to flip a vehicle in Hocking County.

It happened July 6 on Main Street in Murray City.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Carl H. Williams, 26, of Glouster, admitted to stealing a front end loader from his employer and using it to flip a car belonging to a female acquaintance.

A witness followed Williams as he brought the loader back to Murray Timber and Log Company before running into the woods.

Williams was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle. The sheriff’s office says additional charges for criminal damaging, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident will be presented to the Hocking County grand jury at a later date.

