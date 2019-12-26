Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas Eve

(CNN) – A manhunt is underway in Texas after police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend to death on Christmas Eve.

According to authorities, Albert Benjamin Simon gunned the woman down on her porch after forcing his way into her birthday party Tuesday in northwest Harris County. About 15 guests were present.

Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities recovered a weapon at the scene as well, but believe Simon is still armed and dangerous.

Authorities are telling anyone who spots Simon to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES: