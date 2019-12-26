Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at her birthday party on Christmas Eve

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A manhunt is underway in Texas after police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend to death on Christmas Eve.

According to authorities, Albert Benjamin Simon gunned the woman down on her porch after forcing his way into her birthday party Tuesday in northwest Harris County. About 15 guests were present.

Authorities identified the victim as 46-year-old Carolee Dawn Taylor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities recovered a weapon at the scene as well, but believe Simon is still armed and dangerous.

Authorities are telling anyone who spots Simon to not approach him and call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss