Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, another man at Winter Haven motel

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police have arrested a man they said killed his ex-girlfriend and another man at a motel in October.

Winter Haven Police Dept. received a call from Timothy Anderson’s mother, who asked for a well-being check on her son after she could not get a hold of him. Police found Anderson dead in a room at the Rose Motel along with another victim, Leslee Umpleby dead in the bathroom.

Investigators say 38-year-old Beloni Petitfrere was originally wanted for questioning back on Oct. 16. On Nov. 5, results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory confirmed Petitfrere’s DNA was present at the scene.

Winter Have Police Chief Charlie Bird said that through the investigation they learned this was a domestic violence crime of “ego and possession.”

“Bottom line was that he (Petitfrere) was possessive of Leslee and he became very upset when she made the announcement she was leaving him,” Bird said.

Petitfrere was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, armed burglary and tampering with evidence.

“Our detectives worked day and night following this horrific crime investigating every lead possible and with the DNA results, we at least have closure for the families,” Bird said. “It certainly will not bring their loved ones back nor will it be a time for celebration, but at least they have peace knowing that the monster is where he needs to be.”

