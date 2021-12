CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and child from Inverness died after a single-vehicle wreck Saturday night, according to the Florida High Patrol.

The FHP said the man was driving west on SR-44 at 9:40 p.m. and tried to change lanes when he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler.

The Wrangler left the road and entered the north shoulder where it hit a traffic sign and flipped several times before stopping.

The man and his passenger, a 12-year-old boy, died at the scene of the crash.