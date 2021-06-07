Mammogram bus to offer screenings in Tampa, Riverview, Valrico this week

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lives so early detection is key.

The YMCA is teaming up with AdventHealth Mobile Mammography this month to help make it easier and more convenient for women to get screened.

Females ages 40 and older do not need a prescription or a referral to get a mammogram screening.

Make sure to bring your insurance card and preregistration forms to your appointment. Patients will need to make sure their insurance covers the mammogram.

According to AdventHealth, if you recently received your COVID-19 vaccine, you can decide to wait four weeks before getting a mammogram. This is due to the potential for lymph nodes to enlarge as part of the immune system’s natural response to the vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled directly online on AdventHealth’s website. Walk-ins are also accepted, but appointments are preferred.

June 7:

YMCA, 3414 Culbreath Road, Valrico (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

YMCA, 9650 Old Big Bend Road, Riverview (12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

June 23:

YMCA, 4411 S. Himes Ave., Tampa (12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)