TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Something big is going to be happening at Raymond James Stadium, according to local officials.

Tuesday, it was released that Live Nation and the Tampa Sports Authority would soon be making an announcement concerning a “major concert event” that would be held at the home of the Buccaneers.

The press event will include Eric Hart, president and CEO of the Tampa Sports Authority; Mark Woodard, Tampa Sports Authority Board chair; Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

However, unlike the usual releases, there has been no mention of who would be performing or when the concert is supposed to take place yet.

Raymond James has seen its share of big names this year, with two of the biggest draws being pop star Taylor Swift and the “Mother of the House of Renaissance,” Beyoncé.

Who else could be coming to the stadium? Well, VividSeats.com said there are several artists who could be highly likely to hit the stage this coming year such as Weezer, Carrie Underwood, and Miley Cyrus.

Meanwhile, there are already a couple artists booked to perform at Raymond James Stadium next year for their own events, like Morgan Wallen on July 11 and July 12, 2024 and Zach Bryan on Aug. 14, 2024. A list of upcoming events can be found here.

The conference is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.