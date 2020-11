TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Wednesday expanding an emergency declaration for the state ahead of an expected landfall by Hurricane Eta.

The governor had issued a state of emergency for a number of counties in South Florida. On Wednesday, the order was amended to include Alachua, Broward, Citrus, Collier, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and Sumter counties.