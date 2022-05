There will be a few morning showers and storms especially in northern communities with temperatures starting out in the 70s with a lot of cloud cover. There won’t be much sun with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

There will be fewer PM storms Sunday with even less in the way of rain and storms next week. With more sunshine highs will rise to the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s through much of the work week.