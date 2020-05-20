Magic Johnson offering $100 million in loans to minority-owned businesses

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

(CNN) – An NBA Hall of Famer is making some valuable assists.

Magic Johnson announced that his life insurance company Equitrust is funding $100 million in federal loans for business owners hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Equitrust is partnering with MBE capital partners to distribute the loans through the government’s paycheck protection program.

The company says it is aiming toward minority and women business owners — who they say have had difficulty accessing the loans offered as part of the government’s stimulus package.

“This will allow them to keep their employees and keep their doors open,” Johnson reportedly told CNBC Tuesday.

