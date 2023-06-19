Actress Keke Palmer’s recent experience at the Houston airport prompts a discussion about what she called “breast milk discrimination” at the hands of a TSA agent who allegedly threatened to dispose of more than 16 oz. of breast milk. Under TSA guidelines, breast milk is considered “medically necessary” and therefore, not subject to the usual restrictions on liquids. We also tap into our panelists’ expertise and get an important health alert about titanium dioxide from Physician Assistant Jennifer Boyd and a lesson in modeling friendship for our children from Friendship Coach Danielle Bayard Jackson.