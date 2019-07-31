Madeira Beach’s parking kiosks going coinless this week

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Madeira Beach’s parking kiosks are going coinless starting this week.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 1, visitors will have to pay with a credit or debit card or one of two smartphone apps associated with the parking system, the city said in a press release.

Visitors can pay to park for up to eight hours using the Park Mobile and Way to Park apps. The apps will then let you add more time from your phone without having to return to the kiosk.

The city said it received no complaints after testing coinless parking at the Archibald Memorial Beach Park in June.

“By eliminating coins, we are responding to how the vast majority of our customers pay for parking,” said Brian Rau, City of Madeira Beach Parking Supervisor.

Visitors can also purchase parking passes at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive. The cost is $40 for one week or $90 per month.

The city provides complimentary parking for any vehicle with a valid handicap tag or placard and veterans with the following license plates:

• Ex-prisoner of war

• Pearl Harbor survivor

• Medal of Honor

• Purple Heart

• Disabled Veteran

Locals can park for free as long as they own or lease property within a residential area of the city and maintain a voting residence or bona fide occupancy at the address, as evidenced by a voter’s registration card, real estate tax bill, lease agreement, or other proof of residency satisfactory to the city, officials said.

LATEST STORIES: