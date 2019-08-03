Madeira Beach parking is going coinless

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Madeira Beach is going coinless at their beach parking locations.

Starting Thursday, the Madeira Beach parking kiosks are only accepting payments by credit and debit cards or through either of the two smartphone apps associated with the parking system.

The Park Mobile and Way to Park apps allow users to pay to park for up to 8 hours and can then add more time right from their phone without returning to the kiosk.

Parking in Madeira Beach city-owned spaces is $2.50 per hour.

Visitors can also purchase a City of Madeira Beach parking pass for $40 for one week or $90 per month which allows unlimited parking in city-owned lots and spaces.

Residents of Madeira Beach can park for free.