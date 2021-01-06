Macy’s is shuttering 45 more locations this year, as part of its 3-year store closure plan

(CNBC) – Macy’s has notified the employees at about 45 of its department stores that they will close by the middle of this year, CNBC has learned.
The closures are part of a previously announced plan by Macy’s to shut 125 locations by 2023, which the retailer outlined last February.
“As previously announced, Macy’s is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls,” a spokeswoman told CNBC in a statement.
“To that end, we announced several store closures today that align to the guidance we provided in February 2020,” she said. “These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores.”
Read the full story on CNBC.com.
