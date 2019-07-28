MAC Cosmetics is giving away full-size lipstick for National Lipstick Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Makeup lovers rejoice! National Lipstick Day is Monday, however, MAC Cosmetics is celebrating a little bit early.

Countdown_IG.mp4 Tick, tock. You're on the clock. We're counting down to National Lipstick Day! #MACLovesLips #NationalLipstickDay Posted by M·A·C Cosmetics on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Customers can receive a free full-sized lipstick after making a purchase of $25 or more. You can choose between three different shades called Aloof, Florabundi or Delish. A new list of shades will be announced at noon on Monday in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

The free lipstick will be available with online purchases and in stores.

