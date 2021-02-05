Lutz family to cheer on Bucs from ‘Today Show’s’ virtual plaza

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re visiting the Danaie family household in Lutz, you’ll see a cardboard cut out of Tom Brady in their dining room. Outside, they turned their golf cart into a pirate ship, and decked out their backyard with synthetic turf, a goal post and 15-foot flag.

The Danaie’s grew up watching and doing all things Bucs. They’ve met players, held parties and parades.

Nina Danaie is a fourth generation Tampa native. Richard Danaie was born and raised in St. Pete. Their sons are fifth generation.

There’s no denying that they’re some of the Bucs’ biggest fans. So big in fact, that they were selected by the “Today Show” to cheer on the team live on air.

“We were one of three Bucs families chosen to do a virtual pep rally,” Nina Danaie said. “We have the setup ready to go bright and early cheering on our Bucs.”

“We took everything we have Bucs, put it in a corner, we have flags, our golf cart, a pirate ship with flags, we’re set up, jerseys, we’re ready for Sunday,” Richard Danaie said.

On Friday, the family will appear on the Today Show’s virtual plaza during their 8 a.m. show. You can watch their appearance live on News Channel 8.