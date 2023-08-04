LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kids now have a healthier option for school lunches.

Kraft Heinz officials said Lunchables will be offering fresh fruit for the first time ever in a partnership with Fresh Del Monte.

The fruit will be paired with Lunchables’ well-known turkey and ham crackers stackers, with available fruit options of pineapple, clementines, grapes and apples.

Lunchables Marketing Director Naor Danieli said the fruit Lunchables were made in an effort to provide kids with a fresh option.

“Lunchables with Fresh Fruit is a ripe example of how we are quickly moving to introduce new offerings rooted in real consumer needs,” Danieli said. “Teaming up with Fresh Del Monte helps accelerate the innovation our brand strives for, lending its expertise in fresh produce to expand the delicious, buildable and real food experience we provide for kids.”

Del Monte Marketing Vice President Melissa Mackay stated that the new Lunchables aim to give kids a fresh perspective on fruits.

“By bringing together the freshness and quality that Fresh Del Monte fruits are known for with the convenience and fun of Lunchables, we have a real opportunity to change kids’ perspectives around fruits, ideally helping to make fruit consumption second nature to younger generations,” Mackay said. “It aligns closely with our mission to inspire healthy lifestyles and provide wholesome and convenient products to everyone.”

Starting this month, Lunchables with Fresh Fruit can be found in the produce section of select grocery stores in Little Rock and the South-Central region of the U.S.