PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican and Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna won Florida’s 13th Congressional District race Tuesday, defeating Democrat Eric Lynn 53.42% to 44.79%.

In her victory speech, Luna emphasized the power of a grassroots campaign. She said her opponent and his campaign outspent her 12 to one in the election.

She said she’s ready to tackle several issues, including the diesel crisis and fuel prices and she wants to look at balancing the budget. She also wants to address big tech.

“Although Elon did purchase Twitter, we’re still seeing massive censorship and we really can’t even begin to have discussions about how to solve these problems that we’re facing as a country unless we have fair access to these platforms, so I look forward to doing that in Washington, D.C.,” Luna said.

Luna is a veteran, and she wants to ensure vets come first.

“I had a couple of people here that already approached me and said, you know, we haven’t been able to have access to really good veterans’ services in a long time and so one of the first things that we hope to do is launch our vet coalition,” Luna said. “You guys know that I’m a vet, but I mean, I really do believe in public service. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Luna also addressed criticism her opponent has made against her in the past about her views on gun reform.

“I have lived in circumstances and in states where gun control was pushed, and I can tell you that it was not until I got a firearm that I really, truly understood what it was like to take back my own form of security,” Luna said. “I’ve lived through all those things, and I’m telling you that anyone who pushes gun control is only enabling really the bad people to have firearms.”

Luna said she’s looking forward to reopening an office at Bay Pines.