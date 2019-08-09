Lucky Charms introduces marshmallow-only bags

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You will no longer have to pick out the marshmallows to enjoy your Lucky Charms.
Lucky Charms announced it will begin selling marshmallow-only bags thanks to a collaboration with Jet-Puffed.
“Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @jetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious,” the cereal brand tweeted.
The marshmallows are still in the form of green clovers, pink hearts, blue moons, and yellow stars, just bigger.
The 7-ounce bags are on sale for $1.50. They’ll be available at stores nationwide in September.
