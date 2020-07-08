Low pressure in Atlantic has 70% chance of cyclone formation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of low pressure located along the coast of South Carolina has a 70% chance of developing over the next five days and may become the next named tropical storm, according to forecasters.

The National Hurricane Center said the low is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coast of northeastern South Carolina. On Thursday, the system will move northeastward toward the North Carolina Outer Banks. Then on Friday, it’s expected to turn north-northeastward and move along the mid-Atlantic coast. The low is forecast to produce heavy rainfall that could cause some flash flooding across portions of eastern North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical or subtropical cyclone has a 60% chance of forming in the next two days, and a 70% chance of formation over the next five days.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. The next named storm will be Fay.

