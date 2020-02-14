Love is in the air: Mating snakes take over Lake Hollingsworth

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: City of Lakeland)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With Valentine’s Day upon us, love is in the air, not only for humans but reptiles too.

Concerned citizens sounded the alarm after dozens of snakes were seen congregating at the roundabout near Lake Hollingsworth.

The City of Lakeland said its park division was sent in to investigate, and identified the reptiles as Florida water snakes that were in the area to mate.

“They are non-venomous and generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them. Once the mating is over they should go their separate ways,” the city said in a press release.

The Florida water snake is a subspecies of the banded water snake. The reptile is native to the southeastern United States and is generally found resting in tree limbs over water or on shorelines.

“They are an important part of the ecosystem and should not be disturbed,” city officials said. “While we cannot rule out the presence of other species being in that location or other locations, we believe the banded water snakes have congregated in that area as they seem to do yearly.”

The city has blocked off the area with caution tape and is hanging signs to make sure people are aware of the snakes.

“This is for the protection of the public and the snakes,” the city said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Service Dog Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service Dog Graduation"

‘Lover's Revenge’ Valentine's Day haunted house opens in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Lover's Revenge’ Valentine's Day haunted house opens in Plant City"

Sneak peek of track as Supercross races into Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneak peek of track as Supercross races into Tampa"

Road Rants Update: FDOT making intersection changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants Update: FDOT making intersection changes"

Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting sedated teen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting sedated teen"

FBI warning about romance scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "FBI warning about romance scams"

Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney explains shooting death of LIthia teen inside Tampa police officer's home"

How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options

Thumbnail for the video titled "How forced arbitration clauses can limit your options"

Valentine's Day Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Valentine's Day Forecast"

evan background check bill 530

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan background check bill 530"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss