Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s police chief says officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing the city’s curfew returned fire, killing a man, when someone in a large group fired at them.

Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a business on West Broadway.

He said officers and the National Guard were called to break up a large group of people who had gathered there after the city’s curfew when someone fired a shot at them.

He said officers and soldiers returned fire. It’s unclear if the person killed was the one who fired at law enforcement.

