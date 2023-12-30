Temperatures will be chilly overnight as the sky stays clear. Sunday morning will start out in the upper 40s across the Bay Area. It will be sunny all day with highs in the upper 60s. As we wind down the new year, expect midnight temperatures in the low to mid 50s with a mostly clear sky.

A few showers could enter the picture late afternoon and evening Monday as the next front moves through. Highs will be around 70, but the front itself will move through early Tuesday morning so Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier and cooler with lows around 50 and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next front arrives and brings more significant rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday which will cool temperatures again Thursday and Friday.

Another front will arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning with Saturday being the warmest day as highs rise to the low and mid 70s.