Longest-serving female Florida highway patrol officer signs off for the last time

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The cameras were rolling on Tuesday as state trooper Barbara Ehrhart signed off for the final time.

“This will be my final 10-42,” Ehrhart said. “I want to thank the Florida Highway Patrol for over 36 years of service to the residents of Manatee County and the residents of the state of Florida.”

Ehrhart was the longest-serving female trooper in the state. In a tweet, the FHP said she is an inspiration to all of those who worked with her.

“I also hope that I have encouraged other women throughout my years that may have entered law enforcement — and those that are thinking about entering law enforcement,” Ehrhart said in her parting message.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the trooper spent 36 years with Troop F, working at the Bradenton District Station in Manatee County. There, she served as a FHP unit instructor, investigating traffic incidents.

Ehrhart has already signed up to join the volunteer auxiliary unit of FHP, where she will continue to educate troopers, according to the newspaper.

