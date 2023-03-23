TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve ever visited the city of Tampa, then you know ZooTampa is a must-see on your trip, and even more so now that the zoo has been named one of the best in the United States.

Last Friday, ZooTampa and its Manatee Critical Care Center secured the honor of being named among the “Best Zoo” and “Best Zoo Exhibit” in the 2023 “USATODAY’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.”

“We are honored to have been recognized in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and thank our guests, members, employees and residents for their continued support throughout the voting process,” President and CEO Joe Couceiro said in a statement. “Tampa Bay is an award winning city in so many areas and we are proud to add another accolade and point of pride to our amazing community.”

While being the home to many critically endangered, threatened, and vulnerable species, ZooTampa said its mission is to “rescue, rehabilitate and release Florida species.”

According to the zoo’s website, the David A Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center has rescued and rehabilitated more than 500 injured, sick and orphaned manatees, with more than 280 of those reintroduced into the Sunshine State’s waters.

For more information or to plan your next zoo trip, visit ZooTampa’s website here.