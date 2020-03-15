ZooTampa to temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa at Lowry Park will be temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns.

The zoo will be closed starting Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29.

For the past several weeks, ZooTampa has been closely monitoring the unprecedented and rapidly changing COVID19/coronavirus situation and taking extra precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests, employees and animals. In consultation with City of Tampa officials and following the recommendations from Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, ZooTampa will be temporarily closed starting Monday, March 16th through Sunday, March 29th.

Sandra Torres, Director of Communications for ZooTampa

The more than 1,100 animals who live at the zoo will continue to receive the same care, veterinary oversight and enrichment opportunities.

All employees will be reassigned to conduct annual maintenance, general cleaning and preparations for reopening.

Zoo officials said they are committed to providing staff with flexible personal leave options should they require time off.

