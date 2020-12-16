ZooTampa employees to be recognized for saving ‘Christmas in the Wild’ cast member

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five ZooTampa employees will be recognized by the Tampa Fire Rescue Wednesday for providing life-saving actions to a “Christmas in the Wild” cast member.

Fire officials said the cast member had suffered a medical episode during a dress rehearsal for the show on Nov. 24.

The five employees called 911, used an AED machine and performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene.

They will be honored at a ceremony Wednesday at 9 a.m.

LATEST STORIES: